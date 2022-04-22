Menu
Sandra Joanne Biga
Biga, Sandra Joanne

March 30, 1959 - April 20, 2022

Sandy is remembered as being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Sandy was a Registered Nurse for 40 years. Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, baking, being outdoors, traveling, and shopping, Sandy enjoyed caring for others. Sandy is survived by her husband, Blase; daughter, Angie (Eric); son, Ryan (Andrea); and 7 beautiful grandchildren, Elena, Lucia, Teresa, Barrett, Grace, Gianna, and Lily. Sandy is also survived by her siblings, Susie (Harold) Woods, Steve (Rita) Hoesing, and Sherrie (Jerry) Peek.

VISITATION: Sunday, 4-6pm, with ROSARY SERVICE at 6pm, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna, Nebraska. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10am, at St. Patrick's. Memorials to the family.

Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone Dr., Gretna, NE

(402) 332-0090 | www.roedermortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.