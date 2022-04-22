Biga, Sandra JoanneMarch 30, 1959 - April 20, 2022Sandy is remembered as being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Sandy was a Registered Nurse for 40 years. Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, baking, being outdoors, traveling, and shopping, Sandy enjoyed caring for others. Sandy is survived by her husband, Blase; daughter, Angie (Eric); son, Ryan (Andrea); and 7 beautiful grandchildren, Elena, Lucia, Teresa, Barrett, Grace, Gianna, and Lily. Sandy is also survived by her siblings, Susie (Harold) Woods, Steve (Rita) Hoesing, and Sherrie (Jerry) Peek.VISITATION: Sunday, 4-6pm, with ROSARY SERVICE at 6pm, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna, Nebraska. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10am, at St. Patrick's. Memorials to the family.Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel11710 Standing Stone Dr., Gretna, NE(402) 332-0090 | www.roedermortuary.com