Birdsley, Sandra J. "Sandy"



July 24, 1940 - July 1, 2021



Age 81, of Plattsmouth. Sandy is survived by her three daughters: Vicki Huddleston of Plattsmouth, Carri Tanner of Sterling, CO, Heidi (Matthew) Korsmo of Omaha; four grandchildren: Ryan Bowman, Travis Bowman, Steven Jorgensen, and Thomas Korsmo; two great-grandchildren, Skyler Eslinger and Hadley Kay Jorgensen; one great-great-grandson, River Eslinger; and sister, Karen Stewart of Wilbur.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, July 6, 1pm, at Roby Funeral Home. Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to the family.



ROBY FUNERAL HOME



Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.