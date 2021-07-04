Menu
Sandra J. "Sandy" Birdsley
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE
Birdsley, Sandra J. "Sandy"

July 24, 1940 - July 1, 2021

Age 81, of Plattsmouth. Sandy is survived by her three daughters: Vicki Huddleston of Plattsmouth, Carri Tanner of Sterling, CO, Heidi (Matthew) Korsmo of Omaha; four grandchildren: Ryan Bowman, Travis Bowman, Steven Jorgensen, and Thomas Korsmo; two great-grandchildren, Skyler Eslinger and Hadley Kay Jorgensen; one great-great-grandson, River Eslinger; and sister, Karen Stewart of Wilbur.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, July 6, 1pm, at Roby Funeral Home. Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to the family.

ROBY FUNERAL HOME

Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE
Roby Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Karen, so sorry to read about Sandy. You have my deepest condolences. Much love to you and the family.
Bette Coulter Cummings
Family
July 3, 2021
