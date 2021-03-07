Menu
Sandra Bourg
Bourg, Sandra

October 15, 1959 - March 4, 2021

Sandra Bourg, age 61, passed away on March 4, 2021. She was born on October 15, 1959 to Arthur and Mavis (Spellmeyer) Tvrdy in Elm Creek, NE.

VISITATION will be held from 5-7pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 9.

MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 1pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 10.

Full obituary can be found on the Funeral Home's website.

HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
10
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
