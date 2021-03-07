Bourg, Sandra



October 15, 1959 - March 4, 2021



Sandra Bourg, age 61, passed away on March 4, 2021. She was born on October 15, 1959 to Arthur and Mavis (Spellmeyer) Tvrdy in Elm Creek, NE.



VISITATION will be held from 5-7pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 9.



MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 1pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 10.



Full obituary can be found on the Funeral Home's website.



HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY



1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501



(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.