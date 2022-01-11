Caniglia, Sandra Kay
December 23, 1941 - December 25, 2021
Sandra Caniglia, age 80, passed away in Omaha, on December 25, 2021. Sandy was born in Muscatine, IA to the late John and Beverly Barko, Jr., on December 23, 1941. She dedicated her life to teaching, working for OPS many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lou Caniglia; brother Jon Clark; daughter Tammy Lynn; sister Pam Mader; and sister-in-law Joyce Barko. Sandy is survived by her son, Jeff (Ronna) Caniglia; grandchildren Shelby (Andrew) Haynes and Hadley Caniglia; great-grandson Austin Haynes; brother Gary Barko; brother-in-law Kevin Mader; and many nieces, nephews, and family.
VISITATION will be held Thursday, January 13, from 5-7pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home's - 90th Street Chapel. The family requests those able to donate blood in Sandy's memory.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
3809 N 90th St Omaha, NE 68134 gsfuneral.com
402-505-9260
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 11, 2022.