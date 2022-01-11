Menu
Sandra Kay Caniglia
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th Street Chapel
3809 North 90th Street
Omaha, NE
Caniglia, Sandra Kay

December 23, 1941 - December 25, 2021

Sandra Caniglia, age 80, passed away in Omaha, on December 25, 2021. Sandy was born in Muscatine, IA to the late John and Beverly Barko, Jr., on December 23, 1941. She dedicated her life to teaching, working for OPS many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lou Caniglia; brother Jon Clark; daughter Tammy Lynn; sister Pam Mader; and sister-in-law Joyce Barko. Sandy is survived by her son, Jeff (Ronna) Caniglia; grandchildren Shelby (Andrew) Haynes and Hadley Caniglia; great-grandson Austin Haynes; brother Gary Barko; brother-in-law Kevin Mader; and many nieces, nephews, and family.

VISITATION will be held Thursday, January 13, from 5-7pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home's - 90th Street Chapel. The family requests those able to donate blood in Sandy's memory.

Good Shepherd Funeral Home

3809 N 90th St Omaha, NE 68134 gsfuneral.com 402-505-9260
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th Street Chapel
3809 North 90th Street, Omaha, NE
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest condolences for Jeff and the Family on your loss. So many great memories from growing up together & our folks friendship. Cripple Creek, more pranks than we could count, our mutual love of dogs, laughs and Italian Food. I'm sorry to see Sandy go, but I bet Lou was happy to spend Christmas together again. How ironic her Birthday was with her beloved family here, and Christmas with her family on the other side. Thinking of, and praying for you ..
Kim (Jefferson) Justus
Family
January 24, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of God, family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
January 8, 2022
