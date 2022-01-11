Deepest condolences for Jeff and the Family on your loss. So many great memories from growing up together & our folks friendship. Cripple Creek, more pranks than we could count, our mutual love of dogs, laughs and Italian Food. I'm sorry to see Sandy go, but I bet Lou was happy to spend Christmas together again. How ironic her Birthday was with her beloved family here, and Christmas with her family on the other side. Thinking of, and praying for you ..

Kim (Jefferson) Justus Family January 24, 2022