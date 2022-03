Gassman, Sandra Jean "Sandy"



Age 65 - March 23, 2022



Sandra Jean Gassman "Sandy" went to Heaven on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the age of 65. Sandy passed peacefully and without pain, finally surrendering to an 18 month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was blessed by the presence of her three daughters and husband at her home in Chanhassen, MN.



MEMORIAL MASS and CELEBRATION of SANDY'S LIFE will be held Thursday, March 31st, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Deephaven, MN.



To read her complete obituary, please go to Sandy's Caring Bridge Page.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2022.