Sandy was such a sweet, funny, fun-loving friend. She had the cutest smile and sparkle in her eyes when sharing something funny. She loved her family so much and enjoyed sharing news about them. We figured out after many years of friendship that we shared the same maiden name - Fischer- and imagined we could possibly be related way back somewhere. I´m happy she didn´t have to suffer long, but still shocked every time I realize she is gone.

Kathy Thornton January 16, 2022