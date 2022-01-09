Sandra Lee (Fischer) Johnsen, age 79 of Cave Creek, AZ passed away peacefully on December 18, 2021. Born on January 21, 1942 in Omaha, Sandy was the eldest of two children. She married Loren Johnsen in June 1960 and together they raised two children.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Sr. and June; brother, Richard; and husband, Loren. She is survived by her son, Lance (Allison); and daughter, Erin. She will forever be remembered for her kind spirit, warm smile, and gracious generosity.
Donations in Sandy's memory can be made to the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Child Health Research Institute.
MESSINGER PINNACLE PEAK MORTUARY
8555 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 | (480) 502-3378
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Messinger Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Pinnacle Peak Mortuary.
8 Entries
Sandy was such a sweet, funny, fun-loving friend. She had the cutest smile and sparkle in her eyes when sharing something funny. She loved her family so much and enjoyed sharing news about them.
We figured out after many years of friendship that we shared the same maiden name - Fischer- and imagined we could possibly be related way back somewhere.
I´m happy she didn´t have to suffer long, but still shocked every time I realize she is gone.
Kathy Thornton
January 16, 2022
Dear Johnson family, I'm so grateful to have known Sandy and her beautiful family! She is now in a beautiful place and I will cherish the memories and gatherings we shared together! Sandy was so stylish and beautiful! God bless you all!
Susan (Bruner) Forse
Friend
January 10, 2022
Love the pictures.
Carolyn
January 10, 2022
Sandy was a very kind and loving friend. I will miss our phone visits and lunches when visiting AZ. She was a wonderful sister in Beta Sigma Phi. She will truly be missed.
Carolyn J Miller
January 10, 2022
Sympathy and love to the family from the Donaldson family. Sandy´s birthday was a day before mine and we had birthday lunches in Omaha starting in
1970 and later in Cave Creek. A longtime friend and I will miss her.
Beverly donaldson
January 9, 2022
An ode to my sweet mother, cherished and loved, like no other.
The world's a little less bright, without your shining light.
While your soul is always near, Jesus now holds you dear.
May someday we reunite and, once again, will shine your light.
Your son, Lance
Lance Johnsen
Family
January 9, 2022
Mom was the best Mom and best friend a girl could ever have. Beautiful, classy, funny and loving - she will be forever loved by so many, especially by me and my brother. LOVE YOU MORE.. xoxo Sissy
Erin Johnsen
Family
January 9, 2022
This is such a loss for our family. It's truly the end of an era that we will cherish forever. Thank you, Sandy, for the good times, great memories, and most of all for raising such an amazing son. Your light continues to shine through him. Godspeed, Sandy. We will miss you. -Allie