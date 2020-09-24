Hamby, Sandra Kay October 22, 1942 - August 4, 2020 Sandra Hamby, age 77, of New Hampton and formerly from Omaha, NE, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton. Sandra Kay Hamby was born on October 22, 1942, the daughter of Vern and Darlene (Lehrman) Ridgley in Inglewood, CA. She graduated in 1960 from West High School in Waterloo. On March 11, 1989, she was united in marriage to James Hamby at Peace Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. Sandi worked at State Farm Insurance in Waverly. Sandi enjoyed reading and gardening. Survivors are her husband, James Hamby; daughter, Joni Pilmaier of Elkhorn, NE; two stepsons, Tony Hamby of Plant City, FL, and Troy Hamby of Riverview, FL; stepdaughter, Tracie Hamby of Papillion, NE; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Mike Ridgley; and two sisters, Carole Reese and Lana Shumaker. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Rick Ridgley. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 12 noon at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, IA, with Pastor Kim Smith from Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock officiating. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association . Online condolences for Sandi maybe left at www.kaisercorson.com . Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St SE, Waverly, IA 50677 | (319) 352-1187