Prucha, Sandra Kaye
November 6, 1942 - November 20, 2020
Survived by children, Dion Rhode, Lynda (Chris) Netzel, Becky Perkins, and Tim (Connie) Prucha; brothers, Alvin, Ron, and Andy Hellerud; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life will be held a later date.
