Sandra Lee Nolle
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Rosary
Apr, 1 2022
3:30p.m.
West Center Chapel
Nolle, Sandra Lee (Sharp)

July 24, 1942 - March 29, 2022

Preceded by beloved husband, Floyd Martin Nolle, and her adored first grandchild, Patrick Floyd Kennedy - Nolle.

Survived by children, Chris (Sharon) Nolle, Cindy (Wes) Ramsey, Greg (Tonya) Nolley; 14 grandchildren: Katy, Gabe, Warren, Nikki, Quin, Ally, Sinclair, Mary, Joe, Anna, John, Lucy, Julianna, and Michael; siblings: Jim (Diane) Sharp, Sheri (Don) Schanche, Barry (Connie) Sharp, Debbie (Joe) Liuzza, Kevin (Donna) Sharp; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews; other family, friends, and loved ones.

ROSARY: Friday, April 1, 3:30pm, West Center Chapel.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 11:30am, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2708 South 24th Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Rosary
3:30p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Apr
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
2708 South 24th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
