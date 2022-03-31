Nolle, Sandra Lee (Sharp)



July 24, 1942 - March 29, 2022



Preceded by beloved husband, Floyd Martin Nolle, and her adored first grandchild, Patrick Floyd Kennedy - Nolle.



Survived by children, Chris (Sharon) Nolle, Cindy (Wes) Ramsey, Greg (Tonya) Nolley; 14 grandchildren: Katy, Gabe, Warren, Nikki, Quin, Ally, Sinclair, Mary, Joe, Anna, John, Lucy, Julianna, and Michael; siblings: Jim (Diane) Sharp, Sheri (Don) Schanche, Barry (Connie) Sharp, Debbie (Joe) Liuzza, Kevin (Donna) Sharp; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews; other family, friends, and loved ones.



ROSARY: Friday, April 1, 3:30pm, West Center Chapel.



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 11:30am, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2708 South 24th Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.