Pixley, Sandra "Sandi" Carolyn
April 22, 1934 - September 26, 2021
On September 26, 2021, Sandra "Sandi" Carolyn Pixley passed away at the age of 87. Sandi was born April 22, 1934, in Penn Yan, NY the only child of George and Louise LaFave. As a teenager her family moved to Riverside, CA where she graduated High School and obtained a Degree in Cosmetology. She met her husband John Joseph Pixley Sr. (Lt. Col. USAF, Ret.) singing in the local Methodist Church youth choir. They married in January, 1955 and spent 20 years living all over the country before finally settling with their three children in Omaha. Sandi loved children, singing, and piano. Helping young people discover a passion for music was her true joy in life. She was proud to have formalized her education later with a B.A. in Music from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and taught private piano and voice lessons in her home. She actively participated as a member/leader in United Methodist Women, the Omaha Music Teachers Association, and the Omaha Symphonic Chorus. She was preceded in death by her husband John; daughter Cynthia Louise Pixley. Survived by son, John (Judy) Pixley Jr. of Honey Creek, IA; daughter, Rebecca (Jeff Harder) Pixley of Seattle, WA; grandsons, Jared (Erin) Pixley of Tucson AZ, and Joel Pixley of Honey Creek, IA.
Private Graveside Service to be held at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.