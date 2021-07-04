Spear, Sandra C.
December 20, 1938 - July 1, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Richard Spear; son, James Martin; and parents, Paul and Dorothy Chaney. Survived by children, Sue Martin, Cathy Corbitt (Matt), and Steve Spear; grandchildren, Spencer and Ava Corbitt; sister, Jane Martin; brother, Philip Chaney (Kathy); nieces and nephews.
VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 7, 6:30pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 5pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 8, 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to Duchesne Academy, Creighton Prep, or the American Cancer Society
.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2021.