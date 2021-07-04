Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra C. Spear
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Creighton Prep
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Spear, Sandra C.

December 20, 1938 - July 1, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Richard Spear; son, James Martin; and parents, Paul and Dorothy Chaney. Survived by children, Sue Martin, Cathy Corbitt (Matt), and Steve Spear; grandchildren, Spencer and Ava Corbitt; sister, Jane Martin; brother, Philip Chaney (Kathy); nieces and nephews.

VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 7, 6:30pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 5pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 8, 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to Duchesne Academy, Creighton Prep, or the American Cancer Society.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Vigil
6:30p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jul
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our sincere condolences to Sandy´s family. We worked with her at the telephone company. So thankful we ran into her at Bakers a few years back when we were back in Omaha.
David and Ruth Melena
Work
July 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results