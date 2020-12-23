Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sara Marie Heser
1976 - 2020
BORN
1976
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Heser, Sara Marie

February 27, 1976 - December 19, 2020

Survived by parents, Sandra J. and Thomas M. Heser.

Private family service.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Tom & Sandy,
So sorry to learn of Sara's untimely passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you both at this difficult time.
~Larry & Connie Marinovic
Larry Marinovic
Friend
December 25, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Sara , she was always so sweet and concerned about you and her dad . Will say a prayer for you and your family . Tim
Tim Rice
December 24, 2020
Tanja Katz
December 23, 2020
Tom & Sandy Heartbroken reading this. Sending love and prayers to you during this difficult time. Your family is always in our thoughts and prayers - but lifting up extra strength and love. So sorry for your loss.
Debbie & Brian Benak
December 23, 2020
Dear Sandra, Tom and Family May the Lord comfort your hearts with His love at this most sad time. We could hardly believe that your beautiful Sara had left and we grieve with you. May the Lord carry you through this sorrow and give you His peace. Love always ......Mary Ellen and Matt
Mary Ellen Sortino
December 23, 2020
I am without words In this situation:. This is absolutely heartbreaking. I´m so sorry for your loss
Tanja Katz
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results