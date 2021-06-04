Rupe, Sara J.August 2, 1956 - May 30, 2021Survived by husband, John Rupe; twin sons: Nathan Rupe (Tiffany) and Nicholas Rupe (Ashley Stenberg); grandchildren: Mason, Ella, and Deacon; parents: Anton and Isobel Haas; siblings: Collin Haas (Lydia), A.J. Haas (Renee), Loren Haas (Karen), Geil Cramm (Craig), Toni Jones (Mike), Krista Stuck (Pat); nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.FUNERAL SERVICES: 11am Monday, June 7, 2021, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 2-4pm Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.402-451-1000