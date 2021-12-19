Shepherd, Sara Laszlo



July 15, 1936 - December 10, 2021



Sara was born in Dunaszentgyorgy, Hungary to Ferenc and Lidia Laszlo. She was preceded in deathy by her parents; and brother, Beno. She is survived by several relations in Hungary and the U.S. and by her immediate family: son, Phil and family of Omaha, (wife, Jill and children, Calli, Mike, Ben, Carly/Mike and Ashley); by daughter: Lydia and family, (husband, Jeff and children, Alison, Kyle, Cameron, Katie and Paul) of Mentor, OH.



Sara lived in the midst of some of history's most tumultuous times: the expansion of the Nazis into Hungary and World War II, the take-over of Hungary and Eastern Europe by the Russians after the war, and the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. Sara made the best of those dislocating events. Sara was top student graduating from the Dunaszentgyorgi Elementary School, but the Soviets refused to allow her to enter high school, so she moved in with cousin, Margit in Miskolc, working during the day and going to High School at night. Wanting a college education, she and the Szucses left Hungary during the 1956 Revolution, coming to the United States where she found herself at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln pursuing a Degree in Chemistry. Upon graduation she was employed by Dow Corning in Midland, MI until she joined husband Allen in the Army in Alabama and Georgia. They moved to Lincoln, where Allen pursued graduate degrees and Sara did research in the chemistry department, eventually also securing a Medical Technology Degree. After moving to Chadron, she was employed at Crawford Hospital for her adult career.



She was fond of flowers and gardening, was a member of P.E.O. and the United Methodist Church. She and Allen loved to travel, not only to her home in Hungary, but also to destinations around the world. Since moving to Omaha, Sara actively volunteered at the Harvey Oaks Elementary school library and made beautiful afghans, scarves and caps for Faith-Westwood donations. She loved people, not things. She was a generous person, who gave, gave, gave. She lived an extraordinary life but lived it in a simple manor. At 13 she accepted Jesus Christ as her savior and all her life lived according to the tenets of Christianity. She loved her faith in God, sharing it with others, working hard and accepting God's Will. Her faith was to the very end remarkable.



After Cremation, Inurning will take place at the Madrid Cemetery in Madrid, NE.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.