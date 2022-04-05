Gretna, NE. Preceded in death by father-in-law, Dennis Zimmerman; grandparents, Donald and Rachel Cox; grandfather, Jay Rowland; and grandfather, John Bengtson. Survived by husband, Brian Zimmerman; children, Makenna, Brody, and Zoey; father, Kirk (Patricia) Rowland; mother, Darla (Terry) Bengtson; mother-in-law, Irene Zimmerman; grandmother, Marjorie Bengtson; grandmother, Lona Rowland; brother, Brevan (Barbara) Rowland; sisters, Teresa (Cap) Smith, Megan Bengtson (Aaron Hochstein), and Shirley (Eric) Tipler; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
VISITATION: 3:30-7pm Wednesday at The Waters Edge United Methodist Church. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Thursday, April 7, at The Waters Edge United Methodist Church, 19600 Harrison Street, Gretna, NE.
Memorials to the family for later designation.
ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com
I cannot imagine a world without you in it. You truly were all that is good in this world. My heart aches for Brian and all your littles, for your parents and siblings, for the clients you have helped over the years, and for all of your friends. You will be so missed and you were so loved.
Emily Newby
April 4, 2022
No one can possibly know the pain you all are going through. I only knew Sara a little over a year, and am so blessed to have had even a little time with her. She was an amazing person and she will be missed by so many people. Prayers to everyone for some kind peace to all of you. RIP my friend.
Janet Dragon
Friend
April 4, 2022
I worked with Sara a couple of years ago, and she was always a friendly, funny, professional colleague. She will be missed.
Jacob Pack
Work
April 4, 2022
Brian, words can´t begin to express how sorry I am! You and your children are surrounded by love forever. Sara was a beautiful soul, and will be your Angel forever.
Nancy Mullenax
Work
April 4, 2022
Dear Brian,
I am so sorry for your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Adam Meier
Other
April 3, 2022
So Sorry for Your Loss! Wish we could ease your burden. We send our prayers, thoughts , the word of Gods comfort and our Love and Friendship Brother.