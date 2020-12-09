Jacobs, Sarah E.



January 14, 1988 - December 6, 2020



Preceded in death by grandparents, Gale and Jenita Grant; grandpa, Weldon "Cork" Jacobs; and uncle, Dave Jacobs.



Survived by parents, Matt and Marcia Jacobs; sister, Meagan (Derrick) Mills; brother, M.J. Jacobs; niece, Leya Mills; nephew, Theo Mills; and grandma, Genne Jacobs.



Private Family Graveside Service with Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Forest Lawn Funeral Home



7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152



402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2020.