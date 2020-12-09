Menu
Sarah E. Jacobs
1988 - 2020
BORN
1988
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Jacobs, Sarah E.

January 14, 1988 - December 6, 2020

Preceded in death by grandparents, Gale and Jenita Grant; grandpa, Weldon "Cork" Jacobs; and uncle, Dave Jacobs.

Survived by parents, Matt and Marcia Jacobs; sister, Meagan (Derrick) Mills; brother, M.J. Jacobs; niece, Leya Mills; nephew, Theo Mills; and grandma, Genne Jacobs.

Private Family Graveside Service with Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2020.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
We are so sorry for your loss. Peace be with you.
Jim & Susan Blum
December 11, 2020
Marcia and Matt, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. It was an honor to get to know Sarah while she attended SarahCare and I cherish our time spent together.
Christine
December 9, 2020
Jim McFayden
December 9, 2020
