Jacobs, Sarah E.
January 14, 1988 - December 6, 2020
Preceded in death by grandparents, Gale and Jenita Grant; grandpa, Weldon "Cork" Jacobs; and uncle, Dave Jacobs.
Survived by parents, Matt and Marcia Jacobs; sister, Meagan (Derrick) Mills; brother, M.J. Jacobs; niece, Leya Mills; nephew, Theo Mills; and grandma, Genne Jacobs.
Private Family Graveside Service with Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152
402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2020.
.