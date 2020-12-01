Menu
Sarah Mackenzie Spohn
2002 - 2020
Spohn, Sarah Mackenzie

April 1, 2002 - November 22, 2020

Survived by parents, Mark and Susan; brother, Alexander Spohn.

VISITATION: Thursday, Dec. 3rd, after 4pm, with Vigil Service 7pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Dec. 4th, 10:30am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the funeral home services, go to the funeral home website and click on "Stream Funeral Service."

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Dec
4
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
