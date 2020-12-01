Spohn, Sarah Mackenzie



April 1, 2002 - November 22, 2020



Survived by parents, Mark and Susan; brother, Alexander Spohn.



VISITATION: Thursday, Dec. 3rd, after 4pm, with Vigil Service 7pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Dec. 4th, 10:30am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the funeral home services, go to the funeral home website and click on "Stream Funeral Service."



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.