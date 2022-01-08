Menu
Sarah Elizabeth Schondelmeyer
1976 - 2022
BORN
1976
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Bellevue West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Jewish Funeral Home Inc
4415 Cuming St
Omaha, NE
Schondelmeyer, Sarah Elizabeth

November 14, 1976 - January 6, 2022

Sarah, age 45, passed away on Thursday night in Missouri Valley, Iowa after some long battles with multiple illnesses.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Gayle Elizabeth Masserant. She is survived by her daughters, Chaya Schondelmeyer and Abigayle Schondelmeyer; grandson, Benjamin Fritsch; her father, John Schondelmeyer; stepfather, James Masserant; her siblings, Kate Schondelmeyer and brother Scott Schondelmeyer; sister, Michelle Isaacson; many nieces and nephews.

Sarah graduated from Bellevue West High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Creighton University. Sarah loved animals, she frequently cared for orphaned kittens and puppies as well as many other animals in need while they waited to find their furever homes! Sarah loved her children dearly, they meant the world to her. She was very well loved and will be very missed in this world.

ONLINE SERVICE: Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11am (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84265872027; Meeting ID: 842 6587 2027).

A college fund is being set up for Chaya Schondelmeyer.

Charitable donations can be made to Grief's Journey, the Nebraska Humane Society, or another charity of your choice.

JEWISH FUNERAL HOME

(402) 556-9392
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I do not know her directly. I know Abby , her daughter.
C.otto
Friend
January 24, 2022
God brought home a true angel with Sarah. I'm so sorry to hear about her passing. She will be greatly missed. I've known Sarah for years and she was always kind and willing to help anyone. Her talent and dedication with bottle baby kittens and puppies was miraculous for most. She was committed to improve the quality of life of these little orphans and to see them thrive in her care was a blessing. These last few years, to see her struggle just broke my heart. Bless you Sarah and bless your family during this difficult time. You earned your wings dear friend.
Tina
Friend
January 15, 2022
I knew Sarah from youtube,she was so kind and sweet,we actually traded dolls.I made the doll that Sarah had named (sugerplum)and the doll she sent to me was named after sarah.I remember her opening the box live on YouTube and she was so thankful for her baby,I'm glad I contributed even a little to Sarah's life.I will miss you dear friend
Doris sheldon
Other
January 14, 2022
This is for Kate... I never met Sarah but I remember your Mom sharing stories about both of you girls continuing along her life's path of being of service to others. I am happy that Sarah found joy and a new "home" with her Jewish faith.
Nancy Noloboff
Other
January 13, 2022
My world was a much better place when you came into my life. Your thoughtfulness, courage, and the joy you shared with me when i met your mom and we started a new blended family is cherished. Life brought you struggles as well, your many illnesses were met head on with a determination to not only survive, but to flourish. You lived life to the fullest sharing your love of animals, artwork, compassion and so much more with those you met on life's journey. You will be missed Sarah, but I will always carry you in my heart and I'm so so lucky that you came into my life. Love you Dad #2.
Jim Masserant
January 10, 2022
My heart aches with sadness over the loss of Sarah. I know how kind and loving she was to animals and wanting to help others. She loved her children very much, Abby and Chaya were her joy. I will remember her always. She will always have a special love in my heart.
Debra Simons
Friend
January 10, 2022
Sarah is a beautiful person and I am proud to have known her.
Susette Bradley
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results