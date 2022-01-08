Schondelmeyer, Sarah Elizabeth
November 14, 1976 - January 6, 2022
Sarah, age 45, passed away on Thursday night in Missouri Valley, Iowa after some long battles with multiple illnesses.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gayle Elizabeth Masserant. She is survived by her daughters, Chaya Schondelmeyer and Abigayle Schondelmeyer; grandson, Benjamin Fritsch; her father, John Schondelmeyer; stepfather, James Masserant; her siblings, Kate Schondelmeyer and brother Scott Schondelmeyer; sister, Michelle Isaacson; many nieces and nephews.
Sarah graduated from Bellevue West High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Creighton University. Sarah loved animals, she frequently cared for orphaned kittens and puppies as well as many other animals in need while they waited to find their furever homes! Sarah loved her children dearly, they meant the world to her. She was very well loved and will be very missed in this world.
ONLINE SERVICE: Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11am (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84265872027
; Meeting ID: 842 6587 2027).
A college fund is being set up for Chaya Schondelmeyer.
Charitable donations can be made to Grief's Journey, the Nebraska Humane Society, or another charity of your choice
.
JEWISH FUNERAL HOME
(402) 556-9392
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 8, 2022.