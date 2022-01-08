My world was a much better place when you came into my life. Your thoughtfulness, courage, and the joy you shared with me when i met your mom and we started a new blended family is cherished. Life brought you struggles as well, your many illnesses were met head on with a determination to not only survive, but to flourish. You lived life to the fullest sharing your love of animals, artwork, compassion and so much more with those you met on life's journey. You will be missed Sarah, but I will always carry you in my heart and I'm so so lucky that you came into my life. Love you Dad #2.

Jim Masserant January 10, 2022