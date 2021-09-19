Livingston, Scott P.



January 16, 1969 - September 16, 2021



Survived by his wife of 18 years, Tiffany Livingston; parents, Dwight (Ronda) Livingston and Sandy Livingston; mother and father-in-law, Rita and Roger Kraft; son, Peyton Czerwinski; siblings, Brian Livingston, Trisha (Matt) Jorgensen, Karie (Lester) Sheets, Matt Hagert, Brad (Paula) Kraft, Sue Kraft, and Denise Kraft; nieces, nephews, and other family



VISITATION: Friday, September 24, from 9-11am, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am at Bethany Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.