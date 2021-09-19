Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Scott P. Livingston
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Livingston, Scott P.

January 16, 1969 - September 16, 2021

Survived by his wife of 18 years, Tiffany Livingston; parents, Dwight (Ronda) Livingston and Sandy Livingston; mother and father-in-law, Rita and Roger Kraft; son, Peyton Czerwinski; siblings, Brian Livingston, Trisha (Matt) Jorgensen, Karie (Lester) Sheets, Matt Hagert, Brad (Paula) Kraft, Sue Kraft, and Denise Kraft; nieces, nephews, and other family

VISITATION: Friday, September 24, from 9-11am, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am at Bethany Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street, La Vista, NE
Sep
24
Service
11:00a.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street, La Vista, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.