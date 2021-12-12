McMillan, Scott
Age 46 - November 2, 2021
Of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Bonnie; brother, Joel; grandparents, Paul and Eunice Roberts, Robert Louis McMillan, Sr. and Martha; and uncles, Calvin, Cecil, Charles Roberts, and Billy Glenn McMillan. Survived by wife, Sarah; children, Arianna Hahn and Liam McMillan; brother, Tony McMillan; nephew, Blake McMillan; niece, Halaigh Terrell; and uncle, Clyde and Susie Roberts.
MEMORIAL SERVICE 11am Saturday, December 18 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. No Visitation. Private interment. The family requests no flowers or plants, and memorials may be made to the family.
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.