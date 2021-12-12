Menu
Scott McMillan
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
McMillan, Scott

Age 46 - November 2, 2021

Of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Bonnie; brother, Joel; grandparents, Paul and Eunice Roberts, Robert Louis McMillan, Sr. and Martha; and uncles, Calvin, Cecil, Charles Roberts, and Billy Glenn McMillan. Survived by wife, Sarah; children, Arianna Hahn and Liam McMillan; brother, Tony McMillan; nephew, Blake McMillan; niece, Halaigh Terrell; and uncle, Clyde and Susie Roberts.

MEMORIAL SERVICE 11am Saturday, December 18 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. No Visitation. Private interment. The family requests no flowers or plants, and memorials may be made to the family.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bethany Lutheran Church
Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to see this. Scott was always so nice
Jill amos
Work
December 13, 2021
