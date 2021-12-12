McMillan, ScottAge 46 - November 2, 2021Of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Bonnie; brother, Joel; grandparents, Paul and Eunice Roberts, Robert Louis McMillan, Sr. and Martha; and uncles, Calvin, Cecil, Charles Roberts, and Billy Glenn McMillan. Survived by wife, Sarah; children, Arianna Hahn and Liam McMillan; brother, Tony McMillan; nephew, Blake McMillan; niece, Halaigh Terrell; and uncle, Clyde and Susie Roberts.MEMORIAL SERVICE 11am Saturday, December 18 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. No Visitation. Private interment. The family requests no flowers or plants, and memorials may be made to the family.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222