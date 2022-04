McPhillips, Scott



Age 53. Passed away peacefully at Avoca Specialty Care on April 1, 2022.



Scott is survived by his mother, Beverly Krumwiede; daughter, Rose McPhillips; brother, Steve (Julie) McPhillips; and nieces and nephews, Daniel (Lori), Matthew, Nicole, Raymond, Faith, and Hope.



VISITATION will be held from 5-7pm at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 6. MEMORIAL SERVICE will begin at 7pm on Wednesday, also at the Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials in Scott's honor.



