Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Scott Allen Rice
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Rice, Scott Allen

August 10, 1963 - December 10, 2020

Age 57. Preceded in death by wife, Diana; parents, Robert and Carol Rice; brother, Robbie Rice; and Max the Dog.

Survived by son, Anthony Rice (Ashley); daughter, Kayla Lickly (Tom); grandchildren, Justin, Connor, McKena, Wesley and Isaac; sister, Robin Brainard (Kevin); brother, Michael Rice (Jolene); and several nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: following CDC guidelines Sunday, December 13th, Noon-2pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE following CDC guidelines at 2pm both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel.

To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Rice obituary. Memorials will be directed by the family.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Dec
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
i love you grandfather i have a little that you wanted to meet before you died love you!
jai'ana rice
Family
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results