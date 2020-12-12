Rice, Scott Allen



August 10, 1963 - December 10, 2020



Age 57. Preceded in death by wife, Diana; parents, Robert and Carol Rice; brother, Robbie Rice; and Max the Dog.



Survived by son, Anthony Rice (Ashley); daughter, Kayla Lickly (Tom); grandchildren, Justin, Connor, McKena, Wesley and Isaac; sister, Robin Brainard (Kevin); brother, Michael Rice (Jolene); and several nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: following CDC guidelines Sunday, December 13th, Noon-2pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE following CDC guidelines at 2pm both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel.



To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Rice obituary. Memorials will be directed by the family.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2020.