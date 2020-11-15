D'Agosta, Sebastian J.



June 23, 1956 - November 7, 2020



Subby was survived by his loving wife, Laurie; sons, Tyler and Anthony (Molly); granddaughters, Francesca and Gianna; siblings, Pat (Jim), Jimmy, Mary Jo, Jeff (Billie Jo), and Lisa (Tim); and many beloved nieces and nephews. Subby joined his parents, Michael and Mary; and brothers, Michael, John, and Rich. The joy he brought to so many remain in the hearts of those he loved and cared for. His inner strength, vigor for life, and adoration of his family carried him through to his final resting place on Saturday, November 7, 2020.



A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring of 2021.



Please visit the Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services website to view the full obituary



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.