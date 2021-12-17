Menu
Sebastiano "Yano" DeMaria
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
DeMaria, Sebastiano "Yano"

July 8, 1934 - December 15, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Salvatore and Carmela; brother, Armando; other brothers and sisters in Italy. Survived by wife, Mary Jane; sons, Sam (Carolyn), John (Tina), Joe (Heather); grandchildren, Nathan, Noah, Anthony, Elizabeth, Andrew and Zach; brother, Peppino; nieces, nephews and many other loving relatives

VIGIL SERVICE: Monday, December 20th, 7pmat West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, December 21st, 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Dec
20
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
No words can describe how we feel. So sorry we are not there to be with you and the family. We will always have our wonderful memories!! God rest your soul Yano and God be with the family. All our Love!!
Terry and Angie Wynn
December 18, 2021
We love you more than you know DeMaria family! Thank you for being apart of our lives Yano will be missed dearly
The Austins
Family
December 18, 2021
