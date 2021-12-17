DeMaria, Sebastiano "Yano"
July 8, 1934 - December 15, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Salvatore and Carmela; brother, Armando; other brothers and sisters in Italy. Survived by wife, Mary Jane; sons, Sam (Carolyn), John (Tina), Joe (Heather); grandchildren, Nathan, Noah, Anthony, Elizabeth, Andrew and Zach; brother, Peppino; nieces, nephews and many other loving relatives
VIGIL SERVICE: Monday, December 20th, 7pmat West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, December 21st, 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2021.