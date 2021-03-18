Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sebastino J. "Subby" Macca
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Macca, Sebastino "Subby" J.

June 16, 1928 - March 17, 2021

Preceded in death by wife, Jean C. Macca; brother, Joe Macca. Survived by son, Fred Macca (Ana); daughters, Mary Hilger (David), Caroline Miller (Marty); seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Sunday, March 21st from 5pm-7pm at the West Center Chapel with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. CDC guidelines will be observed. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 22nd at 10:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas More Catholic Church and KVSS Spirit Catholic Radio.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Honors, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Mar
21
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4804 Grover St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 22, 2021
I was so sad to hear Yano has passed. He was a special man. I thought so much of him. Mary, Caroline and Fred and families you re all in my prayers. I am out of town but will be streaming your celebration of his life.
Louise Nielen
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results