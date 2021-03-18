Macca, Sebastino "Subby" J.
June 16, 1928 - March 17, 2021
Preceded in death by wife, Jean C. Macca; brother, Joe Macca. Survived by son, Fred Macca (Ana); daughters, Mary Hilger (David), Caroline Miller (Marty); seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Sunday, March 21st from 5pm-7pm at the West Center Chapel with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. CDC guidelines will be observed. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 22nd at 10:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas More Catholic Church and KVSS Spirit Catholic Radio.
To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Honors, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2021.