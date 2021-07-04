Hahn Kinkade, Shanda J.
May 8, 1974 - June 3, 2021
Preceded in death by daughter, Kyah Kinkade; uncle, Jim McCaw; and grandparents, James W. and Florianne Hahn, and Hank and Jane McCaw.
Survived by mother, Cindy McCaw (Don) Higbee; father, Jim (Theresa) Hahn; son, Zayne Kinkade; brother, Trevor (Tina) Hahn; sister, Kaitlin Hahn; step-brother, Gary (Jennifer) Higbee; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and an abundance of friends.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1-4pm, July 17, at The Fireside Banquet Room, 841 Tara Plaza, Papillion, NE 68046. PRAYER at 2pm. Memorials to American Cancer Society
, or your local animal shelter.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.