Shanda J. Hahn Kinkade
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Hahn Kinkade, Shanda J.

May 8, 1974 - June 3, 2021

Preceded in death by daughter, Kyah Kinkade; uncle, Jim McCaw; and grandparents, James W. and Florianne Hahn, and Hank and Jane McCaw.

Survived by mother, Cindy McCaw (Don) Higbee; father, Jim (Theresa) Hahn; son, Zayne Kinkade; brother, Trevor (Tina) Hahn; sister, Kaitlin Hahn; step-brother, Gary (Jennifer) Higbee; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and an abundance of friends.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1-4pm, July 17, at The Fireside Banquet Room, 841 Tara Plaza, Papillion, NE 68046. PRAYER at 2pm. Memorials to American Cancer Society, or your local animal shelter.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Prayer Service
2:00p.m.
The Fireside Banquet Room,
NE
Jul
17
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
The Fireside Banquet Room
841 Tara Plaza,, Papillion, NE
