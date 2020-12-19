Menu
Shane Lawless
1983 - 2020
FUNERAL HOME
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street
Omaha, NE
Lawless, Shane

July 29, 1983 - December 10, 2020

Preceded in death by adopted father, John Lawless; birth father, Lester Johanson; birth mother, Beverly Temperly; sister, Brandi Allen. Survived by adopted mother, Sharon Lawless; brothers, Brian Johanson of Omaha, NE, Lee Temperly; sisters, Wanda Lawless of Omaha, NE, Valerie Fuller of TN, Deborah Boyd-Bey, Vanessa Pospisil (Chris) of Norfolk, NE; brothers/nephews, Lee and Dale (Victoria) Allen; niece, Alex Lawless of Omaha, NE. Shane loved his large family and enjoyed sharing his childhood memories from times spent with Lee and Dale Allen, the three boys were so close in age they were raised as brothers. As an adult Shane found his biological family and has spent the last 8 years forming a special connection with them. When not spending time with family Shane enjoyed a share in the ministry as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.

A Zoom Funeral will be held Saturday, December 19th at 4pm. Memorials may be made to the family.

GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME

4712 S 82nd St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Funeral
4:00p.m.
Zoom
NE
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.