Shannon K. Biodrowski
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Biodrowski, Shannon K.

November 24, 1974 - September 27, 2021

Survived by husband, Jody Biodrowski; father, Darrell Hood; sister, Holly Hood (Nick Randall); brother, Bobby Hood; father-in-law, Leo Biodrowski; mother-in-law, Linda Hogan (Larry); nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded by mother, Teresa Smith.

VISITATION 6-8pm, Friday, October 1, 2021 at Forest Lawn. FUNERAL SERVICE 10am, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Oct
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. Shannon was such a great gal. Always had a s.ile for everyone.
Myra and Gabe Villar
Family
October 1, 2021
