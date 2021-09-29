Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Biodrowski, Shannon K.
November 24, 1974 - September 27, 2021
Survived by husband, Jody Biodrowski; father, Darrell Hood; sister, Holly Hood (Nick Randall); brother, Bobby Hood; father-in-law, Leo Biodrowski; mother-in-law, Linda Hogan (Larry); nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded by mother, Teresa Smith.
VISITATION 6-8pm, Friday, October 1, 2021 at Forest Lawn. FUNERAL SERVICE 10am, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.