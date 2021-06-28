Menu
Shannon Gene Conn
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Conn, Shannon Gene

May 11, 1969 - June 25, 2021

Age 52. Preceded in death by father, Ronald Conn. Survived by children, Zackery Conn, Christina Ramirez and Brandon Conn; grandchildren, Cameron, Marleigh, Richard and Zuria; mother, Linda Shelton (Larry); siblings: Chris Conn (Corinne), Rebecca Stambaugh (Rex), Fiona Conn (Sonny Olson), April Busch and Cimmaron Conn; and many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Tuesday, June 29th, 5-7pm, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, June 30th, 11am, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Conn obituary. Memorials will be directed by the family.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Jun
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
I am so sorry for your loss. Please take comfort in the memories of time shared. Never forget that God cares. May his care soothe your hearts. (1Peter5:7)
S Chambers
June 29, 2021
