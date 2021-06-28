Conn, Shannon Gene



May 11, 1969 - June 25, 2021



Age 52. Preceded in death by father, Ronald Conn. Survived by children, Zackery Conn, Christina Ramirez and Brandon Conn; grandchildren, Cameron, Marleigh, Richard and Zuria; mother, Linda Shelton (Larry); siblings: Chris Conn (Corinne), Rebecca Stambaugh (Rex), Fiona Conn (Sonny Olson), April Busch and Cimmaron Conn; and many nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Tuesday, June 29th, 5-7pm, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, June 30th, 11am, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Conn obituary. Memorials will be directed by the family.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2021.