Carroll, Shannon M.



February 8, 1971 - October 23, 2020



Shannon went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Ernie Carroll and Geeske Kort and Walter and Alma Wirkkala. She is survived by her loving parents, Wayne and Joan Carroll; son, Asher (Chloe); sister, Jennifer (Josh); brother, Joshua (Marleen); as well as her niece, nephews, many cousins and good friends.



Shannon was a warrior who fought to the end. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. "Run like the wind, Shannon. Run like the wind."



Private Services.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.