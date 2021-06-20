Milligan, Sharalee A. (née Battiato)



Age 77 of Forest Lake, MN. Sharalee moved on peacefully on June, 15th, 2021.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and RoseLee Battiato; grandma, Rose Ellis; and grandson, Finnley James Milligan. She is survived by her children, Ann (Chris) Lees, Mike (Marilyn York) Milligan and Pat Milligan; grandchildren, Linden Lees, Tillie Lees and Jones Milligan; siblings, Maralee (Chris) Lombardo and Anthony (Diane) Battiato and many loving friends and family. She will be missed by all who have had the honor to share life with her.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, June 24th, 2021, from 4–7pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 5pm, at Kozlak-Radulovich, 107th Ave. NE & Hwy. 65, Blaine, MN.



Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel



1385 107th Ave NE, Blaine, MN 55434 | (763) 783-1100



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.