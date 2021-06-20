Age 77 of Forest Lake, MN. Sharalee moved on peacefully on June, 15th, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and RoseLee Battiato; grandma, Rose Ellis; and grandson, Finnley James Milligan. She is survived by her children, Ann (Chris) Lees, Mike (Marilyn York) Milligan and Pat Milligan; grandchildren, Linden Lees, Tillie Lees and Jones Milligan; siblings, Maralee (Chris) Lombardo and Anthony (Diane) Battiato and many loving friends and family. She will be missed by all who have had the honor to share life with her.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, June 24th, 2021, from 4–7pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 5pm, at Kozlak-Radulovich, 107th Ave. NE & Hwy. 65, Blaine, MN.
2 Entries
Sorry to hear about Sharalee. She was always so nice and helpful.
Dean Battiato
June 24, 2021
I was saddened to read of Sharalee's passing. We attended Mount View grade school together and had only recently reconnected via Facebook. She was a childhood friend.
I send my condolences to her family and friends.