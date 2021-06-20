Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharalee A. Milligan
FUNERAL HOME
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN
Milligan, Sharalee A. (née Battiato)

Age 77 of Forest Lake, MN. Sharalee moved on peacefully on June, 15th, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and RoseLee Battiato; grandma, Rose Ellis; and grandson, Finnley James Milligan. She is survived by her children, Ann (Chris) Lees, Mike (Marilyn York) Milligan and Pat Milligan; grandchildren, Linden Lees, Tillie Lees and Jones Milligan; siblings, Maralee (Chris) Lombardo and Anthony (Diane) Battiato and many loving friends and family. She will be missed by all who have had the honor to share life with her.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, June 24th, 2021, from 4–7pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 5pm, at Kozlak-Radulovich, 107th Ave. NE & Hwy. 65, Blaine, MN.

Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel

1385 107th Ave NE, Blaine, MN 55434 | (763) 783-1100
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE, Blaine, MN
Jun
24
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE, Blaine, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel Blaine Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry to hear about Sharalee. She was always so nice and helpful.
Dean Battiato
June 24, 2021
I was saddened to read of Sharalee's passing. We attended Mount View grade school together and had only recently reconnected via Facebook. She was a childhood friend. I send my condolences to her family and friends.
Lorinda Yeisley Langner
Friend
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results