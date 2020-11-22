Menu
Sr. Sharon Ekler Rsm
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Ekler, Sr. Sharon, RSM

January 9, 1932 - October 31, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Peter and Pauline (Bersch) Ekler; sisters, Rose Marie Nelson, Pauline Frank and Betty Ekler; brothers, Peter and Robert Ekler. Survived by her sisters of the Sisters of Mercy; her sister, Sr. Mary del Rey Ekler, RSM; many nieces, nephews and good friends.

Private Graveside Tuesday, November 24, at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Sisters of Mercy.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
