Sharon Goforth-Young
Goforth-Young, Sharon

August 19, 1941 - November 11, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Clara Young; sisters, Patricia Nellor and Clara Winters; daughter-in-law, Cindy Goforth.

Survived by husband, Larry Goforth; son, Larry Dale Goforth; daughter, Desra (Paul) Rentschler; daughter, Tracie (Kim) Cox; son, Kelly (Angie) Goforth; brothers, Harry Young and Gerald Young; sister, Sandra Pissall. Sharon had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, wonderful nephews, nieces, and friends. The family would like to thank the family of Bud Robinson, Chuck Robinson and Connie Robinson for years of love and friendship.

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE is planned for a later date.
