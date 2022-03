Harding-Drake, Sharon KayAugust 20, 1947 - December 8, 2021Survived by husband, Charlie; children: Jim (Barb) Harding, Julie (Scott) Jacobson, Nikki (Brian) Einfalt, and Alan (Maureen) Drake; brother, Steve (Suzette) Hommer; sister, Marilyn (Glenn) Johnson; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.VISITATION: Tuesday, December 14, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). CELEBRATION of SHARON'S LIFE: Wednesday, December 15, at 11am at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). For more details, visit:BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400