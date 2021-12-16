Menu
Sharon K. Hauptman
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Hauptman, Sharon K.

August 30, 1942 - December 15, 2021

The family will receive friends Sunday, December 19th from 5pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, December 20th at 1:45pm at West Center Chapel. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
20
Funeral service
1:45p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending thoughts and prayers to the Hauptman family. I worked with Sharon and Lisa at Norwest. May she rest in peace. Margie Becerra
Margie Becerra
December 18, 2021
Praying for your family. I worked with Sharon at Norwest. One lovely woman always caring about others.
Diane Cahill
Work
December 16, 2021
