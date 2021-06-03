Johnson, Sharon



December 13, 1977 - May 22, 2021



Beloved wife, mother, and sister, Sharon Johnson passed away peacefully, at the age of 43, in the city of Omaha, Nebraska, on May 22nd, 2021, after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born on December 13th, 1977; the daughter of Sohnel and Rensbeth Eliam Johnson in Saipan, at Dr. Torres Hospital in the Northern Marianas Islands. Sharon lived in Pohnpei, FSM the majority of her life until moving to Omaha where she enjoyed working for Blue Cross Blue Shield.



Her pride and joy was her family and her faith.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Lorrie J Asher. Sharon is survived by her husband, Aiel Diopulos; children: Johnstone Dayne (18), Caleb Aiel (17), Savana Rhee (14), and Erenessa Kiely (12); her brother, David Johnson, her sister-in-law, Sylvia Johnson; and her niece, Teanna Asher (8).



She will be missed.



Please join us in wishing her safe travel on her final journey. Her viewing will be held from 9–10am at Good Shepherd Funeral Home on the 5th day of June, 2021. Funeral services will follow at 10am. Her family will direct memorials.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.