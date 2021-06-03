Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street
Omaha, NE
Johnson, Sharon

December 13, 1977 - May 22, 2021

Beloved wife, mother, and sister, Sharon Johnson passed away peacefully, at the age of 43, in the city of Omaha, Nebraska, on May 22nd, 2021, after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born on December 13th, 1977; the daughter of Sohnel and Rensbeth Eliam Johnson in Saipan, at Dr. Torres Hospital in the Northern Marianas Islands. Sharon lived in Pohnpei, FSM the majority of her life until moving to Omaha where she enjoyed working for Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Her pride and joy was her family and her faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Lorrie J Asher. Sharon is survived by her husband, Aiel Diopulos; children: Johnstone Dayne (18), Caleb Aiel (17), Savana Rhee (14), and Erenessa Kiely (12); her brother, David Johnson, her sister-in-law, Sylvia Johnson; and her niece, Teanna Asher (8).

She will be missed.

Please join us in wishing her safe travel on her final journey. Her viewing will be held from 9–10am at Good Shepherd Funeral Home on the 5th day of June, 2021. Funeral services will follow at 10am. Her family will direct memorials.

GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME

4712 S 82nd St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street, Omaha, NE
Jun
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sharon was a bright light. So blessed to have known her. What a good hugger she was.
Malissa Harty
Work
June 4, 2021
I only met her once as a healthcare worker, but it was a joy to talk with her. Beautiful person, inside and out, and I will never forget her. Prayers for your family, especially her 4 children.
D
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results