Alford, Sharon Kay
August 9, 1941 - September 15, 2020
Sharon Kay Alford of Cypress, TX, age 79, passed away peacefully on September 15th, 2020. Sharon was born in Omaha, NE on August 9, 1941. She attended Central High School in Omaha. Sharon is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Nathalie Goodwin; siblings, Thelbert Seay, Claudia Draper, Corrine White and Louise Borders. Sharon is survived by her husband, Scoby "Rick" Alford; her eldest daughter, Kim Goodwin (m. Jose Figueroa of San Juan, PR); her sisters, Veola Seay Dryver, Jean Seay Rogers and Beverly Seay Johnson (Omaha, NE) and numerous family members and long-time friends.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.