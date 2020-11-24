Menu
Sharon Kay Conn
Conn, Sharon Kay

May 21, 1947 - November 10, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Peter and Helen Cosentino.

Survived by sons, Corey Conn of Council Bluffs, IA; Ryan Conn of Milwaukee WI; brother, Peter Cosentino of White Ash, WI.

Private family Memorial Service. Memorials to the St. Francis House, Omaha, NE.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-

WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel

545 Willow Ave.

Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779

www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
