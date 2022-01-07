Matya, Sharon M.



July 29, 1941 - January 5, 2022



Preceded in death by husband, Donald; infant son, Michael. Survived by children: Michelle (Larry) Guinn, Tina (Scott) Gleason, Larry Matya, Carol (Jeffrey) Mathiesen, Cheryl Matya; brothers: James, Robert (Lorinda) Price; sisters: Mary Lou (Jerry) Heaton, Gerianne Dunn, Peggy Price; 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.



VISITATION: Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 1-3pm, with a 2:30pm Wake Service, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral (701 N. 40 St.) Interment: Calvary.



In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Sharon's memory at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2022.