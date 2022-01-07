Preceded in death by husband, Donald; infant son, Michael. Survived by children: Michelle (Larry) Guinn, Tina (Scott) Gleason, Larry Matya, Carol (Jeffrey) Mathiesen, Cheryl Matya; brothers: James, Robert (Lorinda) Price; sisters: Mary Lou (Jerry) Heaton, Gerianne Dunn, Peggy Price; 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
VISITATION: Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 1-3pm, with a 2:30pm Wake Service, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral (701 N. 40 St.) Interment: Calvary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Sharon's memory at a later date.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72ND ST. CHAPEL
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2022.
many condolences to the family. Sharon was always checking on mom, calling and texting. She was a very caring and loving person. Prayers to friends and family...
Lisa Dagerman
Family
January 10, 2022
May your family find peace and serenity tomorrow in honoring Sharon as she is welcomed in the arms of our Lord. We are praying for you all.
Greg Stiles and family.
Family
January 9, 2022
Even though we were miles apart, the memories and love we shared will never be forgotten. The two families were joined by a bondage that can never be broken.
Sharon Bigley
January 9, 2022
I was shocked and very saddened to learn that Sharon has died. R.I.P. I remember being in Omaha for our Cathedral High School Class of 1958 reunion, maybe it was 2008, and was having a walk around my old neighborhood where I lived at 4980 Cuming. I decided to see if I could find my old friend Chuck Shramek´s home on either 48th Street or Avenue and found it. Then I got a surprise when I saw Sharon and a bunch of pretty young girls next to The Shramek house, and gave Sharon a big hug, I was so delighted to see her. That probably embarrassed her, but the crowd of beauties on the porch behind her were all smiles. I have to say it was a moment to remember for me, if not for Sharon.
Tom Fitzsimmons
School
January 9, 2022
Sharon was one of a kind, Ican hear her laugh right now Dick, Alex and I send love & prayers.
Ruth Wheeler
Friend
January 8, 2022
Shelly /Larry , sorry for your loss of your beautiful Mother.... our thoughts & prayers are w/ you & your family at this sad time. We are out of town & wont be able to attend , so deeply sorry for your loss
KC Halpine/Ron Rubin
School
January 8, 2022
My sympathies to the entire Family. My parents Ralph and Marion Kampschnieder were long time friends of Don and Sharon. We all grew up in the neighborhood together. Again my deepest sympathies. Renee
Renee (Holub) Hartman
Friend
January 7, 2022
Had a lot of great memories in that neighborhood and hanging out at the Matya home with Larry. Your Mom was always very nice and welcoming. A cool mom. Sorry for your loss.
Larry Troshynski
January 7, 2022
Sharon was a 2nd mother to me all thru my childhood. Some, if not all, of my fondest memories from Omaha involve growing up with all of you! She will forever be a part of the Bigley family history. God speed Sharon and rest in peace! Shelly, Tina, Larry, Carol and Cheryl...you and your families are all in my thoughts and prayers. Love you all!
Mark Bigley
Friend
January 7, 2022
Shelly and Larry - prayers to you and all your family during this tough time. May God give you comfort.
Brian Mitchell
Family
January 7, 2022
We have many great memories of time spent with the family. Love to all of you
Paul & Patt Childers
Friend
January 7, 2022
Thinking of you and your family ! So sorry
Cindy reed
January 7, 2022
Shelly and Larry, so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your families.
Sincerely,
Jack and Jolene
Jack and Jolene Guinn
January 7, 2022
The Kirby Family
January 7, 2022
Annie Renshaw and Tex Osborn
January 7, 2022
My sympathies to Michelle and her family. I met Sharon when we were both in a less than ideal work situation. She was kind to me and was gracious under pressure.
Jacquie Montag
January 7, 2022
Sharon was a lovely person and very close to all her family. They did a lot together. I always heard of fun sleep overs she had with her granddaughters. Tina, Joey, Kayla, and Kierstin,
You all have my sympathy. Love you. Grandma Birdi