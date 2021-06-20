Rapalje, Sharon Kay
June 17, 1936 - June 18, 2021
Sharon Kay Rapalje age 85 of Council Bluffs, passed away June 18th, 2021. Sharon was born June 17th, 1936 to the late Raymond and Vina (Juel) Blunk and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1954. She was united in marriage to J. Keith Rapalje on June 16th, 1956 and to this union daughters, Beth, Kristi and Julie were born.
Sharon's working career started at Northwest Bell and later was the school librarian for Lewis Central Schools for 30-plus years. Sharon started their book club, and read to many students over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith in 2012; sister Judy; and brothers, Bill and Ray. Survivors include daughters: Beth Steele (Rich), Elkhorn, NE, Kristi Creger (Bill) Omaha, Julie Miller (Mike) Council Bluffs; grandchildren: Christopher Pomerleau (Shivani), Nikki Creger (Holden Melia), Megan Richardson (Justin), Dylan, Tanner, Johnna and Drake Miller; 4 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jeanne Blunk, Council Bluffs; many nieces, nephews and friends.
VISITATION: Monday, 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, 1pm, all at the Funeral Home. Interment: Lewis Township Cemetery with refreshments to follow at Saint John Lutheran Church. Memorials to Everystep Hospice preferred.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.