So sorry to read of Sharon's passing, Sharon and I were in the same Girl Scout troop when we were in grade school and we had some fun times. I knew all her family at that time but Sharon was the youngest, as they lived in the southend of CB and we went to Longfellow school together she was a grade ahead of me. And Lucy Weidman was our scout leader. RIP Sharon, another angel with Jesus.

Shirley Jones Bradford School June 23, 2021