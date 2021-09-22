Menu
Sharon K. Robino
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Robino, Sharon K.

June 6, 1942 - September 19, 2021

Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 22nd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. Private Family Service Thursday. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Metro Community College - Veteran's Fund.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service after 2pm on Thursday., please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Darin Krueger
September 23, 2021
Knew Sharon for a long time. But as we get older we do so much less. Heres to our memories of great Irish parties Sharon. You will be missed.
Fran Palma
Friend
September 22, 2021
John, I am so very sorry. I didn't even know Sharon was ill. You and she were such a great couple. I will pray for both of you. She was such a fierce advocate for veterans.
Lisa Wolford
September 21, 2021
