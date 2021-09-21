Robino, Sharon K.
June 6, 1942 - September 19, 2021
Survived by children: Mary Robino Southwick (Ed), Sharon Robino-West (John), Stephenee Patterson (Patrick), Stephen S. Robino; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Carole Jeffrey; brother, Cameron Lind (Lisa); other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 22nd, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. Private Family Service Thursday. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to Metro Community College - Veteran's Fund.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service after 2pm on Thursday., please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 21, 2021.