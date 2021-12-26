Scruggs, Sharon Kay
December 10, 1945 - December 23, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Mike and Louise; and siblings, George, Mike, JoAnn, Mary Lou, Loretta, Jerry, and Donald. Survived by loving husband of 55 years, John; children, John Jr (Jackie), and Paul; grandchild, Bailey; great-grandchildren, Ali John, and Sebastian; and brother, Larry.
VISITATION: Tuesday, December 28, from 9-10am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 10am.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.