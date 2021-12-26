Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon Kay Scruggs
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Scruggs, Sharon Kay

December 10, 1945 - December 23, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Mike and Louise; and siblings, George, Mike, JoAnn, Mary Lou, Loretta, Jerry, and Donald. Survived by loving husband of 55 years, John; children, John Jr (Jackie), and Paul; grandchild, Bailey; great-grandchildren, Ali John, and Sebastian; and brother, Larry.

VISITATION: Tuesday, December 28, from 9-10am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 10am.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Dec
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Another of one of my many sweet loved aunt's is gone. Growing up with many special times that will forever remain in my heart with happy and funny memories to cherish. Rest in peace sweet lady. Go and have fun with the family. I'm sure their waiting with open arms and happy hearts.
Sue Davis Saitta
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results