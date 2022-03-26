Menu
Sharon M. Stovall
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 27 2022
2:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
Stovall, Sharon M.

April 2, 1941 - March 22, 2022

Preceded in death by husband, Harvey. Survived by daughter, Stacy (Bryan) Reichmuth; granddaughters, Brinley, Shaeley, Cambree; brothers, John (Sharon) Sempek and Gene (Vicki) Sempek.

VISITATION begins Sunday, 2pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 3pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Monday, 10am, St. Mary's Catholic Church of Bellevue. Interment: St. John's Cemetery.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 26, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Mar
27
Wake
3:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Mar
28
Funeral
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Bellevue, NE
