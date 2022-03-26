Stovall, Sharon M.



April 2, 1941 - March 22, 2022



Preceded in death by husband, Harvey. Survived by daughter, Stacy (Bryan) Reichmuth; granddaughters, Brinley, Shaeley, Cambree; brothers, John (Sharon) Sempek and Gene (Vicki) Sempek.



VISITATION begins Sunday, 2pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 3pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Monday, 10am, St. Mary's Catholic Church of Bellevue. Interment: St. John's Cemetery.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 26, 2022.