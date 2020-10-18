Sutton, Sharon "Marjean"



August 9, 1940 - October 9, 2020



Born in Gravity, IA to Irene Lovett and Carrol Posten, Marjean attended school in Corning, IA. She died quietly following complications from Covid on Friday morning in Omaha.



Marjean is survived by her sister, Linda Watkins; children, Kirk Israel, Kelly Buettner, and "the triplets," Lanny, Lonny, and Lex Israel; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Jesse Sutton. The family is grateful to have recently enjoyed a festive (and virtual) 80th Birthday Celebration for Marjean. Her children share that:



Mom is our hero. She made the impossible happen when we were young and when things seemed pretty impossible. Her love, perseverance, and optimism showed us that anything is possible and gave each of us the gift of knowing we could achieve our own success. She also taught us that family is first, and the love among this large family group she created runs deep because of Marjean's quiet guidance during our lives. She always said her children were the jewels in her crown, but the truth is, she is the jewel.



Marjean was active in Sorority, Bridge, Church and New Friends and in the past the Sarpy County Republican Party. She loved to read and enjoyed her family and visiting with everyone. Her friends and family will remember her subtle and sometimes irreverent sense of humor and her infectious laugh. Marjean never forgot the importance of family, friends and a good laugh.



Marjean will be Cremated and a Service Celebrating her Life will be held in the summer when her friends and family can safely gather to Celebrate her remarkable life.



ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY



2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367, Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.