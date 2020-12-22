Menu
Sharon L. Utoft
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Utoft, Sharon L. (Dobesh)

January 25, 1938 - December 21, 2020

Preceded by her husband, Donald W. Survived by son, Brad (Cindy); daughter, Susan Utoft-Pickens (Kenneth); grandson, Brent Utoft (Melinda).

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, Dec. 24, 11am, Resurrection mausoleum. Memorials to DAV or American Lung Association in Nebraska. To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the ""View Live Service"" button on the home page.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Resurrection mausoleum
NE
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm truly sorry to hear of my Aunt Sharon's passing. She always wrote the best Christmas letters. Kari and I looked forward to receiving them every year. My deepest sympathies to Brad and Susan and your families.
Brian Johnson
January 24, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Utoft family. I and all her family here at Lakeside Apts. will miss talking to her as she walked the halls and as she wiped down her car every day. May she Rest In Peace, she will be missed.
Beverly Johansen
December 24, 2020
