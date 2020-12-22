Utoft, Sharon L. (Dobesh)
January 25, 1938 - December 21, 2020
Preceded by her husband, Donald W. Survived by son, Brad (Cindy); daughter, Susan Utoft-Pickens (Kenneth); grandson, Brent Utoft (Melinda).
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, Dec. 24, 11am, Resurrection mausoleum. Memorials to DAV
or American Lung Association
