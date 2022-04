Walters-Smith, Sharon L.



Age 71 - January 5, 2022



Preceded in death by her former husband, Joseph F. Walters. Survived by her husband of 28 years, Kenneth A. Smith; children, Joseph P. Walters and Aimee E. Fletcher; grandchildren, Kyle, Joseph, Sarah, Kylee, Gracelyn, and Sullivan; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard and Donald; sister, Carol; many nieces, nephews, and other family



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, January 15, at 11am at Good Shepherd, 90th Street Chapel (3809 No 90th). Memorials may be directed to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.