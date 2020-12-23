Menu
Sharon A. Zendejas
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gude Mortuary
403 S 9Th St
Nebraska City, NE
Zendejas, Sharon A. (Dresher)

Age 78

Formerly Omaha. Survived by daughters: Sandra Dirks (Scott), Granger, IA; and Deborah Adams (Randy), Omaha; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; other family and friends.

Preceded by young daughter, Susan Dankof; parents; and husbands: Everett Dankof Jr., Keith Case, and Anthony Zendejas.

Family Graveside Services: Spring 2021 at Mt. Olive Cemetery in rural Hamburg, IA. Memorials to Endless Journey Hospice, Omaha, NE. Remembrances to www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

GUDE MORTUARY

Nebraska City, NE | (402) 873-6011
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Gude Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
