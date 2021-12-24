Menu
Sharonrose C. Henry
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Henry, Sharonrose C.

February 13, 1949 - December 23, 2021

COMPLETE NOTICE LATER

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear of Sharon's passing. We enjoyed knowing her so much throughout the years. John and JP are in our prayers as she will be missed but not forgotten. Our love and prayers are with you.
Rod and Shirley Hogeland
December 28, 2021
