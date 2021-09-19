Sharron was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Richard J. Carlisle Sr. She is survived by her children: Brenda Carlisle, Richard "Rick" Jr. (Rhonda) Carlisle, Kim (Ronald) Cunningham, and Jeffrey Carlisle; grandchildren: Nicholas Carlisle, Nathan Carlisle, Tyler Cunningham, Austin Cunningham, Weston Carlisle, and Madison Carlisle; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family.
Private Family Service to take place at a later date.
