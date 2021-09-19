Menu
Sharron G. Carlisle
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Carlisle, Sharron G.

February 8, 1939 - September 16, 2021

Sharron was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Richard J. Carlisle Sr. She is survived by her children: Brenda Carlisle, Richard "Rick" Jr. (Rhonda) Carlisle, Kim (Ronald) Cunningham, and Jeffrey Carlisle; grandchildren: Nicholas Carlisle, Nathan Carlisle, Tyler Cunningham, Austin Cunningham, Weston Carlisle, and Madison Carlisle; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family.

Private Family Service to take place at a later date.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
