Carlisle, Sharron G.



February 8, 1939 - September 16, 2021



Sharron was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Richard J. Carlisle Sr. She is survived by her children: Brenda Carlisle, Richard "Rick" Jr. (Rhonda) Carlisle, Kim (Ronald) Cunningham, and Jeffrey Carlisle; grandchildren: Nicholas Carlisle, Nathan Carlisle, Tyler Cunningham, Austin Cunningham, Weston Carlisle, and Madison Carlisle; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family.



Private Family Service to take place at a later date.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.